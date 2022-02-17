TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.21. Approximately 11,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 947% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TOD’S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

