Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 2.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 22,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,029. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

