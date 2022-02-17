Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 687 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,147,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average of $158.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

