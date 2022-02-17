Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.23. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,159. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.