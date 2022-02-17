Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TOST has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. increased their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Toast stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16. Toast has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $549,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $12,488,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $19,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

