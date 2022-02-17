Titus Wealth Management Purchases 1,700 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Titus Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 101,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 2,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.