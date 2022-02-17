Titus Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQDH traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $93.04. 50,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.62. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.87 and a 12 month high of $96.92.

