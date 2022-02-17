Titus Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $72.64. 9,593,811 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

