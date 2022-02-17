Titus Wealth Management Buys 1,983 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,142,000 after buying an additional 149,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.53. 66,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,603. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $163.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

