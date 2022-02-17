Titus Wealth Management Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,689.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,164,000 after purchasing an additional 284,845 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 46,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $199.45. 96,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $205.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

