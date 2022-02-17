Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $8,017,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,501,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,432,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 5,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 712,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,937,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TSIB opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

