Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 176.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,668 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 526,214 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 327.5% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,280 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TINV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.19. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15. Tiga Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

