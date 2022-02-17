Think Investments LP Makes New $35.99 Million Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,292,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,985,000. Coupang makes up 4.1% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Think Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Coupang as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 82,635 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coupang by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 155,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,179,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 over the last three months.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.