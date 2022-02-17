Think Investments LP Invests $417,000 in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 504,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises about 0.0% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,235. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

