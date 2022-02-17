Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.88

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.88 and traded as high as C$3.88. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 7,601 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)
Further Reading
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.