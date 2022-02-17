The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,724.44

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,724.44 ($23.33) and traded as high as GBX 1,727.50 ($23.38). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,690.50 ($22.88), with a volume of 382,089 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($29.23) to GBX 1,945 ($26.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.88) to GBX 2,240 ($30.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.31) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,980 ($26.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -345.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,729.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,724.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

