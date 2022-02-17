The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Timken has raised its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Timken to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71. Timken has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Timken will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Timken by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

