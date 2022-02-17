The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Southern has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Southern has a payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

SO stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Southern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

