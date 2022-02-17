The National Security Group (NSEC) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

The National Security Group (NASDAQ: NSEC) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare The National Security Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The National Security Group has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The National Security Group’s peers have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The National Security Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The National Security Group Competitors 599 2050 2284 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 19.45%. Given The National Security Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The National Security Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The National Security Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group $66.65 million -$8.62 million -12.46 The National Security Group Competitors $21.22 billion $1.01 billion 0.84

The National Security Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The National Security Group. The National Security Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

The National Security Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. The National Security Group pays out -18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 11.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. The National Security Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The National Security Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of The National Security Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of The National Security Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The National Security Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group -4.86% -7.25% -2.08% The National Security Group Competitors 9.62% 6.91% 0.79%

Summary

The National Security Group peers beat The National Security Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance. The Life Insurance segment, through the National Security Insurance Company, offers a basic line of life and health and accident insurance products. The National Security Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elba, AL.

