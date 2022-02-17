The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,266 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 64.7% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.