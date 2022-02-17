The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 236,522 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Repay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after acquiring an additional 947,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
