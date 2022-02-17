The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 236,522 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Repay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after acquiring an additional 947,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.