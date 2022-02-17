The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,168 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JFrog were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 378,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 349,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

JFrog stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $68.57. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

