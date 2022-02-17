The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 27,979 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 991,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 43,788 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -0.74. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

