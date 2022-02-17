The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

