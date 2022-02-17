The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 6.21.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,280,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 654,246 shares of company stock worth $13,352,329 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

