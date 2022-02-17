The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSXMK stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. 13,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,808. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.23.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

