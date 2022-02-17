The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 97.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

