The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 86.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

