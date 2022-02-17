The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.21.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

