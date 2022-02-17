The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.33 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,312. The firm has a market cap of $803.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

