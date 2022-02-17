The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

GLU traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,057. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

