The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

