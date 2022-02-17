The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Holdings Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.28. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

