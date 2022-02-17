The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

