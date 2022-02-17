Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,533,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 51.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,020.38 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,156.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,251.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

