Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,350.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $38.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $943.03.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $923.39 on Monday. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $986.20 and a 200-day moving average of $914.77. The company has a market capitalization of $927.33 billion, a PE ratio of 188.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 72.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.