Terry Brockman Sells 93,936 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$30.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.37. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$26.21 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

Get Saputo alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.