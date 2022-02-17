Terry Brockman Sells 93,936 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10.
Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$30.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.37. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$26.21 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Articles
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.