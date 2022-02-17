Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $82,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

