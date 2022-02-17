Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Get Ternium alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter worth $47,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.