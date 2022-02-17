Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.630-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE TDC traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. 20,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Teradata by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.