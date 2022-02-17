Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.630-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.
NYSE TDC traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. 20,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.
In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Teradata by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
