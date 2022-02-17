Tenzing Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. ON comprises 0.5% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONON traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,862. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

