Tensile Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Tensile Capital Management LP decreased its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 824,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERX. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vertex by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,329. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,395.00 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VERX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

