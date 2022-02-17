Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Takes $231,000 Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Checkpoint Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,171. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.55.

CKPT has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

