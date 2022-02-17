Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Sells 100 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lessened its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Coherent makes up approximately 1.4% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coherent by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Coherent by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of COHR stock remained flat at $$265.47 during trading on Thursday. 2,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,578. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

