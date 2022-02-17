Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,345 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned 0.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 66,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,313,204. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

