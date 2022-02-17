Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys 7,002 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

SCYX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,807. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

