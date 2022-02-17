Teleflex (TFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TFX opened at $327.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

