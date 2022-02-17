Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given a C$64.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.93.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at C$45.93 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.86 and a 12 month high of C$47.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$24.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.