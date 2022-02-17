Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given a C$64.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.93.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$45.93 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.86 and a 12 month high of C$47.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$24.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

