TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.37.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.61. 2,364,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,194,347. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.