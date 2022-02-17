TE-FOOD Price Reaches $0.0238 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and $168,798.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

